Booking a Tata Altroz iCNG? Top things you should know

Tata Motors first launched the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG in the Indian market. Both vehicles have been doing pretty well as the demand for CNG vehicles has increased because of the fuel prices. One of the biggest drawbacks of CNG vehicles is that the boot capacity drops severely. However, it seems like Tata Motors might have solved this by using its new dual-cylinder technology. The first vehicle to do so is the Altroz iCNG which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Here are five things that you should know.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Bookings open

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the Altroz iCNG. The token amount has been set to ₹21,000. The deliveries of the Altroz iCNG will commence in May 2023.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Engine

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine will produce 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm while running on CNG.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Dual cylinder technology

Instead of using one large cylinder, Tata Motors is using two 30 litres cylinders which means that the total CNG capacity is 60 litres. It is placed below the luggage area so that the boot space is not compromised.

Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. The Altroz CNG will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG versions when launched.

Then there are other features as well, the Altroz iCNG comes with a single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Variants and colour options.

Tata Motors will offer Altroz iCNG in four variants. There will be XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. There will be four colour options to choose from Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Features

In terms of features, there are leatherette seats, iRA-connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps amongst others. Moreover, there will be an electric sunroof also on offer. The instrument cluster is also new, it is a fully digital unit that can show separate bars for the CNG level.

