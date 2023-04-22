HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Icng Bookings Open: Things You Should Know

Booking a Tata Altroz iCNG? Top things you should know

Tata Motors first launched the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG in the Indian market. Both vehicles have been doing pretty well as the demand for CNG vehicles has increased because of the fuel prices. One of the biggest drawbacks of CNG vehicles is that the boot capacity drops severely. However, it seems like Tata Motors might have solved this by using its new dual-cylinder technology. The first vehicle to do so is the Altroz iCNG which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Here are five things that you should know.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Altroz iCNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Altroz iCNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Altroz iCNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Altroz iCNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Bookings open

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the Altroz iCNG. The token amount has been set to 21,000. The deliveries of the Altroz iCNG will commence in May 2023.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Engine

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine will produce 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm while running on CNG.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Dual cylinder technology

Instead of using one large cylinder, Tata Motors is using two 30 litres cylinders which means that the total CNG capacity is 60 litres. It is placed below the luggage area so that the boot space is not compromised.

Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. The Altroz CNG will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG versions when launched.
Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. The Altroz CNG will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG versions when launched.
Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. The Altroz CNG will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG versions when launched.
Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. The Altroz CNG will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG versions when launched.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Then there are other features as well, the Altroz iCNG comes with a single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Variants and colour options.

Tata Motors will offer Altroz iCNG in four variants. There will be XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. There will be four colour options to choose from Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

Also Read : Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs compared

Tata Altroz iCNG: Features

In terms of features, there are leatherette seats, iRA-connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps amongst others. Moreover, there will be an electric sunroof also on offer. The instrument cluster is also new, it is a fully digital unit that can show separate bars for the CNG level.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Altroz Altroz iCNG
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city