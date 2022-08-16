Maruti Alto K10 to get touchscreen, keyless entry, steering control features

Maruti Suzuki is all set to drive in the new generation of the Alto K10 hatchback. Ahead of the official launch, several new features of the upcoming Alto K10 2022 have been revealed.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, to be launched in India on August 18, will come with a host of new features. According to the teasers and commercials released by India's largest carmaker, the new generation Alto K10 will be revamped to make it attractive for buyers with the addition of a few modern features. Known for its practical appearance and feature list, Alto has been the oldest existing model brand in India with a legacy of more than 20 years.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new Alto K10 in 11 variants, which also include four variants with AGS (Auto Gear Shift) or automatic gearbox. These variants are VXI, VXI (O), VXI+ and VXI+ (O). Among the features that will be included in the new generation Alto K10 are automatic gearbox, touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted controls.

It is expected that the top-end variant of the hatchback will be loaded with most of the features. The teaser released by Maruti Suzuki confirms that the new generation Alto K10 will get an all black interior, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and remote key among other features. The infotainment system to be offered is similar to the ones seen inside the S-Presso and new generation Celerio.

Under the hood, the new Alto K10 will be powered by the new generation K10C petrol engines. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit is capable of producing 66 bhp power at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 RPM. This is the same engine that also powers the new Celerio, WagonR and S-Presso. Besides the AGS gearbox, Maruti Suzuki will mate the engine to the usual five-speed manual gearbox as well.

In terms of safety, the new alto K10 will be offered with dual front airbags, rear parking sensor, ABS, reverse parking sensor among others.

Maruti Alto K10 will be launched with six exterior colour choices which include Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, Sizzling Red, Silky White, Solid White and Granite Grey.

