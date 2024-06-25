HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Which SUV should you go for

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2024, 19:50 PM
Both the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N offer a choice between petrol and diesel engines. Where the Scorpio N is based on a ladder frame chassis for be
...
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 

Mahindra, a household name for robust SUVs, offers a compelling choice for those seeking a full-size adventure companion. The company has been on a hot streak ever since the launch of the Thar, followed by the Mahindra XUV 700 and then the Mahindra Scorpio N. With the arrival of the Scorpio N alongside the established XUV700, picking the right one can be tricky.

This comparison delves into the key differences between the XUV700 and Scorpio N, focusing on performance, pricing, design, and features, to help you make an informed decision.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N:Price

Both the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N offer a choice between petrol and diesel engines, paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. The Mahindra XUV700 boasts a wider price range, starting from 14.59 lakh and reaching up to 26.70 lakh. In comparison, the Mahindra Scorpio N sits slightly lower in price, starting at 13.85 lakh and reaching a maximum of 20.37 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 diesel trims contribute 77% to the SUV's total sales in May 2024

Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N:Exterior:

The Mahindra Scorpio N exudes a rugged, traditional charm. It maintains the familiar, imposing presence of its predecessors with a bold grille, flat bonnet, and a boxy silhouette. Roof rails and a commanding stance solidify its off-road prowess, appealing to buyers who value a sense of indestructibility.

On the other hand, the XUV700 caters to those seeking a more contemporary and urbane aesthetic. Its lower profile and sleeker lines project a sophisticated image. Flush door handles and distinctive LED lighting add a touch of modern flair, making it the clear choice for those who prioritise a stylish crossover SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Interior

Inside, the Mahindra Scorpio N’s high seating position grants a commanding view of the road, while the well-appointed brown and black interior offers a significant upgrade from previous generations. Soft-touch materials and a vertically-oriented touchscreen provide a contemporary feel.

Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained

However, the Mahindra XUV700 takes luxury to a whole new level. Passengers are greeted by a panorama courtesy of the massive sunroof and twin screens. Comfort reigns with softer seats and a reclining second-row. Notably, the XUV700 boasts a more spacious third row with a lower floor compared to the Scorpio N, making it more adult-friendly.

Boot space in both SUVs is limited with all seats occupied, accommodating mostly soft luggage. While the XUV700 features a conventional rear door, the Scorpio N opts for a swing-open tailgate, which might be less convenient for some users.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Features

Safety and comfort are well-addressed in both the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N. Standard features include six airbags, a premium feel with leatherette upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a surround view camera for easy manoeuvring, a powered driver's seat for enhanced comfort, and all-wheel disc brakes for confident stopping power.

However, the XUV700 caters to those who prioritise a luxurious driving experience. For the extra price, it boasts a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light, a sophisticated twin-screen setup with a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen, and a reclining middle-row seat that further enhances passenger comfort on long journeys.

The XUV700 also goes a step further in terms of safety with its ADAS suite. This advanced technology package includes features like adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance from the car ahead, lane keep assist that helps prevent unintentional lane departures, and autonomous emergency braking that automatically applies brakes in potential collision scenarios.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Engine

Under the hood, both the Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 share the same foundation – a 2.2-liter diesel engine or the 2.0-litre mStallion engine. However, Mahindra has cleverly tailored it to suit the personality of each SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio N prioritises off-road capability and towing capability. Its diesel engine is positioned longitudinally, generating 175 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. This, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, provides a sense of ruggedness expected from a traditional SUV.

On the other hand, the XUV700 boasts a more car-like driving experience with an emphasis on power and acceleration. Its diesel engine layout is transverse, extracting 185 bhp and and a higher 420 Nm of torque. This, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive, caters to those who prioritize a comfortable on-road experience.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2024, 19:50 PM IST
