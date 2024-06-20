Mahindra XUV700 diesel trims contribute 77% to the SUV's total sales in May 2024

Mahinda XUV700 is one of the true blue SUVs in India and is a leading revenue churner for the homegrown automobile giant. The chunky SUV claims to have sold a total of 5,008 units in May this year and diesel models contributed the lion's share in the total sales for the vehicle.

Among the 5,008 units of the Mahindra XUV700 sold in May 2024, the diesel variants accounted for 77 per cent, registering 3,845 units. On the other hand, the petrol variants of the SUV sold 1,163 units. During the same period last year as well, Mahindra XUV700's biggest sales numbers came from the diesel variants. In May 2023, diesel variants of the Mahindra XUV700 sold a total of 3,739 units, while the petrol variants registered 1,506 units.

Speaking of production numbers for the SUV, the auto major manufactured 3,675 units of the Mahindra XUV700 diesel and 1,732 units of the petrol variants, respectively in May this year. This marks a marginal change in the numbers compared to May last year. In May 2023, Mahindra produced 3,708 units of the diesel variants and 1,570 units of the petrol variants of the XUV700 SUV.

The rising demand for SUVs in India has been fuelling the growth of this segment in the country's passenger vehicle market and diesel variants promise more potent performance than their petrol counterparts, which is evident from the XUV700 diesel's popularity.

Mahindra XUV700: Key facts in a nutshell

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV is priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹26.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with the options of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel motor. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit, available with both the petrol and diesel variants of XUV700. This SUV has six different rims on offer. It competes with rivals such as the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

