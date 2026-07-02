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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Xev 9e Cineluxe Edition Gets New Satin Desert Myst Colour Option

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition gets new Satin Desert Myst colour option

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 02 Jul 2026, 18:29 pm
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  • With the addition of Satin Desert Myst, the XEV 9e Cinéluxe Edition is now available in Satin White, Satin Black and Satin Desert Myst.

Mahindra has retained the XEV 9e Cinéluxe Edition's ex-showroom price at ₹29.35 lakh.
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Mahindra has added a new colour option for the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition. It is called Satin Desert Myst exterior finish. The new paint option joins the existing Satin White and Satin Black shades available with the special edition electric SUV.

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The newly introduced Satin Desert Myst is paired with the Cineluxe Edition's Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black leatherette interior. Apart from the addition of the new exterior colour, the edition remains unchanged in terms of features, specifications and mechanicals.

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Satin Finish added to existing colour palette

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition was introduced as a premium version of Mahindra's electric SUV with exclusive satin-finish paint options and a dual-tone interior theme. The new shade is based on the Desert Myst colour already available on the standard XEV 9e but receives a satin finish exclusive to the Cinéluxe Edition.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision SXT design patent filed in India

Price and specifications remain unchanged

Mahindra has retained the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition's ex-showroom price at 29.35 lakh. The special edition continues to be based on the Pack Three variant and is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-wheel-drive electric motor producing 286 hp and 380 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims a MIDC driving range of up to 656 km on a single charge.

The feature list also remains unchanged. With the addition of Satin Desert Myst, the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is now available in Satin White, Satin Black and Satin Desert Myst.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2026, 18:29 pm IST
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