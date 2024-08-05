Mahindra Thar's open bookings down by 29% in 2 months as Thar Roxx launch nears

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce its much-awaited five-door iteration of the Thar SUV in the Indian market on August 15, which will be christened as Thar Roxx. Ahead of that, the automaker is ramping up the production and delivery pace of the three-door version of Thar. As a result, Mahindra Thar's current open bookings have dropped to 42,000 units in July 2024, down from 59,000 units recorded in May this year.

This marked a significant 29 per cent drop in Mahindra Thar's open booking numbers. The Mahindra Thar three-door model fetches about 5,000 units of fresh bookings every month. The number is expected to be augmented with the arrival of the Thar Roxx.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

Mahindra Thar Roxx: What we know so far

Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with a design that is similar to the current three-door Thar. However, there will be distinctive design elements as well. The Thar Roxx will come with a new design LED daytime running lights, LED projector headlamps, revamped front grille with thicker slats. The LED taillights and alloy wheel designs too will come with a revised approach.

Inside the cabin, the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a more premium approach than the three-door Thar. The SUV also comes with a slightly revamped design layout. Additionally, the middle doors ensure the Thar Roxx is longer than its sibling as well as a longer wheelbase too, which results in better space and comfort for the occupants. The new Thar Roxx will come with a panoramic sunroof as well offering the occupants a further spacious and airy feeling inside the cabin.

While the homegrown automobile giant has teased the upcoming Thar Roxx multiple times through different teaser images giving us a glimpse of its exterior and interior design and features, the powertrain and its specifications remain a mystery. The Thar Roxx is expected to come powered by the same engine options, with different power and torque outputs. The current specifications of the three-door model's powertrain include a 117 bhp and 300 Nm generating 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 130 bhp and 300 Nm producing 2.2-litre diesel motor and a 150 bhp and 300 Nm generating petrol unit.

First Published Date: