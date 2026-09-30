Mahindra launched the Thar OG in India just a few days back, which came as a revamped and rebranded iteration of the Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar OG continues with the same tried-and-tested powertrain, but there have been a lot of changes to the design, interior, as well as the hardware front. The updated three-door SUV is priced between ₹10.,32 lakh and ₹18,.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door SUV, priced at ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door.

If you are planning to buy a three-door SUV and considering both the Mahindra Thar OG and the Force Gurkha, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Mahindra Thar OG and Force Gurkha, we have considered the top-end price of the Mahindra Thar OG, which is ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Force Gurkha three-door is available only in a single variant, priced at ₹16.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2 litre diesel AT 4x4 ₹ 18.99 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 60,831 Force Gurkha 3-door ₹ 16.25 lakh ₹ 52,054

According to the calculation, the Mahindra Thar OG top-end trim commands a monthly EMI of ₹60,831. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha three-door commands a monthly EMI of ₹52,054.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any car varies depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest and the repayment tenure opted for.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: