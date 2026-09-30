Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Og Vs Force Gurkha: Monthly Emi Comparison

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 30 Sept 2026, 09:48 am
Follow us on:

Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door.

Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra launched the Thar OG in India just a few days back, which came as a revamped and rebranded iteration of the Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar OG continues with the same tried-and-tested powertrain, but there have been a lot of changes to the design, interior, as well as the hardware front. The updated three-door SUV is priced between 10.,32 lakh and 18,.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door SUV, priced at 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.68 - 11.16 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Lexus ES 350h ₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹86,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy a three-door SUV and considering both the Mahindra Thar OG and the Force Gurkha, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Mahindra Thar OG and Force Gurkha, we have considered the top-end price of the Mahindra Thar OG, which is 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Force Gurkha three-door is available only in a single variant, priced at 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2 litre diesel AT 4x4 18.99 lakh9.5%36 months 60,831
Force Gurkha 3-door 16.25 lakh 52,054

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MG Hector
₹11.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Thar OG
₹10.32 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Force Motors Gurkha
₹16.75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹22,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra
₹11.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate
₹11.60 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,800/ month
Check Eligibility

According to the calculation, the Mahindra Thar OG top-end trim commands a monthly EMI of 60,831. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha three-door commands a monthly EMI of 52,054.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any car varies depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest and the repayment tenure opted for.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Sept 2026, 09:48 am IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Mahindra Thar OG
at ₹13,500/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score