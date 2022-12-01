Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its sales for November 2022 with the automaker selling 58,303 units, registering a growth of 45 per cent over year-on-year. The company’s volumes were dominated by SUVs which accounted for 30,238 units last month, a growth of 56 per cent as against 19,384 units sold during the same period last year. Mahindra's sales in the passenger vehicle segment doubled from 74 units in November 2021 to 154 units in November this year.

While volumes remain strong, Mahindra says its supply-chain constraints remain an issue due to international disruptions

Speaking about the volumes for November, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, “Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56 per cent. We have also registered a strong growth of 31 per cent in our commercial vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps."

Commercial vehicle sales in the LCV (less than 2 tonnes) space stood at 2,643 units, up by 10 per cent year-on-year, while the LCV segment between 2-3.5 tonnes stood at 16,193 units, up by 34 per cent. Larger LCVs and MHCVs contributed 755 units to overall sales, witnessing a 45 per cent growth. Mahindra had a good month with its electric three-wheelers as volumes stood at 5,198 units, a hike in sales of 103 per cent when compared to 2,564 units sold in November last year. Lastly, exports for November 2022 remained flat at 3,122 units.

