2024 Mahindra XUV700: What's new?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 23, 2024

Mahindra just updated the XUV700 for 2024.

It now gets a new Napoli Black colour scheme with a blacked-out grille and alloys.

It now comes with memory ORVMs linked to the seat profiles and the option of captain seats in AX7 and AX7L variants.

The 2024 XUV700 introduces dark chrome finishes on the air vents and central console and an optional dual-tone exterior for the AX7 and AX7L variants

Mahindra has added ventilated seats, new connected features and OTA updates.

The prices now start at 13.99 lakh and goes up to 23.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra has also increased the production capacity so that the waiting period can reduce.

There are no changes to the engines. 

It still comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here