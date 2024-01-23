2024 Mahindra XUV700: What's new?

Mahindra just updated the XUV700 for 2024.
It now gets a new Napoli Black colour scheme with a blacked-out grille and alloys.
It now comes with memory ORVMs linked to the seat profiles and the option of captain seats in AX7 and AX7L variants.
The 2024 XUV700 introduces dark chrome finishes on the air vents and central console and an optional dual-tone exterior for the AX7 and AX7L variants
Mahindra has added ventilated seats, new connected features and OTA updates.
The prices now start at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹23.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Mahindra has also increased the production capacity so that the waiting period can reduce.
There are no changes to the engines.
It still comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission.