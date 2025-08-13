Mahindra inaugurates new assembly plant in South Africa

Mahindra & Mahindra recently inaugurated its new vehicle assembly plant in South Africa, as the automaker aims to address the growing local demand. The automaker’s new vehicle assembly facility is located in the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone in Durban, and is Mahindra’s second assembly facility in South Africa. The new plant will assemble the brand’s Pik Up range for South Africa.

This is Mahindra’s second assembly facility in South Africa as it aims to capitalise on the booming demand for budget vehicles in the market.

Mahindra's New Assembly Plant In South Africa

The new Mahindra Durban facility can assemble over 1,000 single- and double-cab Pik Ups per month. The automaker says it will be able to scale up production as demand increases. The facility also offers the flexibility to accommodate new models, as and when the brand plans to introduce them in the coming years. The automaker’s global engineering teams are working with local suppliers to increase the level of locally sourced components.

This is Mahindra's second vehicle assembly plant in South Africa, and the company is looking to increase localisation by working with local suppliers

Speaking about the new facility, Rajesh Gupta, CEO - Mahindra South Africa, said, “Our original facility played a pivotal role in establishing our local footprint. As demand for our locally assembled Pik Up range continued to rise, we needed a facility with the scale, flexibility, and technology to meet future growth while maintaining world-class quality. This investment underscores our confidence in South Africa as both a manufacturing base and a key growth market for Mahindra globally. It reflects our commitment to creating jobs, supporting local industry, and delivering robust, reliable vehicles that meet the needs of South African customers."

Mahindra began assembling pick-ups in South Africa in 2018, and is one of the top three fast-growing brands in South Africa in the seven years since opening the plant. The South African market is seeing a strong demand for budget vehicles, and the automaker plans to capitalise on the surge by introducing more models, including the Bolero and Veero pick-ups.

Mahindra’s Durban plant is the brand’s biggest outside of India, and the locally assembled pick-ups have become popular with local farmers. The pick-ups also serve in the Mozambique police force. Apart from the pick-ups, Mahindra also retails its SUVs in the market, including the XUV700, Scorpion N, and XUV 3XO.

