Mahindra charts new high, becomes fastest-growing car brand in South Africa

Mahindra has emerged as the fastest-growing automotive brand in South Africa, achieving a remarkable 40 per cent increase in monthly sales over the past year.

In March, the Indian manufacturer set a new sales record with 2,253 units sold, marking the first occasion it surpassed the 2,000 sales threshold and significantly exceeding its previous record of 1,613 registrations.

Additionally, Mahindra achieved an annual sales record of 15,088 vehicles for the financial year ending in March 2025.

Throughout this period of record-setting, Mahindra exceeded all its self-imposed targets.

For example, in March, it recorded the highest monthly sales of SUVs at 1,000 units, the most bakkies ever sold in a single month at 1,256 units, and the largest number of Scorpio-N SUVs delivered in one month at 145 units.

These achievements have propelled Mahindra to become the eighth-largest vehicle manufacturer in South Africa, just two months after entering the top ten.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, stated, “A thorough examination of the naamsa sales data for the financial year ending in March reveals that Mahindra is the fastest-growing vehicle brand among those with high-volume sales (over 500 units per month)."

Mahindra has held this leading position three times in the last decade, specifically in 2018, 2022, and now in 2025.

“The vast majority of our sales in the last month and year were to individual customers rather than bulk sales to fleet operators. This truly reflects the strength of the Mahindra brand."

Mahindra wants to continue its growth in South Africa. The manufacturer announced its new manufacturing hub at the Dube Tradeport in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. This new facility will be replacing the current factory as the new one is equipped with advanced assembly capabilities. Mahindra will produce its range of pick-up trucks at the new manufacturing plant. The new facility boasts a production capacity of over 1,000 units a month, whereas the current one does approximately 700 units.

The brand sells XUV 3XO, Bolero pick-up truck, XUV700 and Scorpio N. Apart from this, there is the Scorpio which is sold in several different body forms.

