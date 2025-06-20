Images
Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA XUV700 Facelift

Exp. Launch in Jan 2026
15 - 26 Lakhs*Expected price
XUV700 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

XUV700 Facelift: 1999.0 cc

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Latest Update

XUV700 Facelift Launch Date

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to launch in Jan 2026.

XUV700 Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹15 - 26 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1999 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

XUV700 Facelift Seating Capacity

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be a 5-7 Seater model.

XUV700 Facelift Rivals

MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Thar ROXX and Hyundai Alcazar are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra XUV700 Facelift.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Images

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Image 1

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift News

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift FAQs

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 15-26 Lakhs.
The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to launch in Jan 2026, introducing a new addition to the 1999 cc segment.
The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift features a 1999 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift faces competition from the likes of MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700 in the 1999 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

