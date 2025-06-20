Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc
XUV700 Facelift: 1999.0 cc
The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to launch in Jan 2026.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹15 - 26 Lakhs*.
The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1999 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be a 5-7 Seater model.
MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Thar ROXX and Hyundai Alcazar are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra XUV700 Facelift.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Suv Cars