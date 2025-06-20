XUV700 Facelift Launch Date

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to launch in Jan 2026.

XUV700 Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹15 - 26 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1999 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol



XUV700 Facelift Seating Capacity

The Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is expected to be a 5-7 Seater model.

XUV700 Facelift Rivals

MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Thar ROXX and Hyundai Alcazar are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra XUV700 Facelift.