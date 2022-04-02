Magnite scripts Nissan's India revival story, clocks 100% growth in FY 2021-22

Nissan Magnite, one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India, has been sold to 50,000 customers since its launch in December, 2020.

Riding high on Magnite SUV's success in India, Nissan has scripted a turnaround in the country with a 100 percent growth in sales in the last fiscal. Nissan India clocked 37,678 units sales during this period while its exports grew by 20 percent during the same time with 4976 units. However, Nissan India reported a 25 percent decline in sales with just 3,007 units in March. Nissan had sold 4,012 units in March last year.

Magnite remains the best-selling model from the Japanese carmaker in India. Since its launch in December 2020, Nissan has received more than one lakh customer bookings for the Magnite SUV in India and abroad. Nissan recently revealed that Magnite has hit a production milestone of 50,000 units despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd, said, “FY21 for Nissan India has been a year of turnaround with volume growth of 100 % in Domestic in an industry growth of 13%, despite the headwind challenges of Covid-19 and Semiconductor related supply shortages. The game changer was the Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Nissan Magnite as part of Global Nissan NEXT transformation, winning the customer's trust generating one lakh plus customer bookings on its compelling combination of aspirational value with distinctive design, high 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP & lowest cost of ownership."

Nissan Magnite SUV is one of the most affordable subcompact SUVs in India currently. Magnite was the first global product to launch under Nissan NEXT plan. Besides India, Nissan exports the Magnite SUV to other countries like South Africa, Indonesia, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Nissan Magnite also boasts of high safety ratings. The SUV recently scored four-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests along with its technical cousin Renault Kiger.

