Nissan Magnite to be official car for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Nissan Motor India has announced that it will be the official automotive partner for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup while Magnite will be the official car for the tournament. This is the eight consecutive year of Nissan Motor's partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC) and to commemorate this milestone as well as to boost festive sales, the Indian arm has launched Magnite KURO Special Edition.

The cricket tournament will take place in India from October 5 to November 19. Throughout the event, the company aims to engage with millions of cricket fans across the country with multiple activities and strengthen its bond with potential customers. “Nissan is pleased to be the official partner of all ICC tournaments… It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of its 8th year partnership," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Magnite is also a part of the ongoing Trophy Tour for the tournament across multiple cities in India. Under this initiative, a 3D trophy of the tournament will be placed in malls to engage cricket enthusiasts by offering them exclusive access to the world cup trophy. Along with the trophy, Nissan Magnite will also be on display across these malls where fans will be encouraged to click 360-degree images with the car and the trophy. They will be encouraged to share these images on social media to stand a chance to win tickets to the tournament.

Magnite is currently the only car on sale from Nissan in India, which also acts as a major export hub for the model. The car is now exported to 15 global markets, including recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. The compact SUV has a four-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.

