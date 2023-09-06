HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Icc World Cup 2023: Mahindra And Mahindra To Sponsor Cricket World Cup In India

ICC World Cup 2023: Mahindra and Mahindra to sponsor cricket world cup in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 09:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that it will be sponsoring the upcming ICC World Cup tournament to be held in India later this year. The carmaker, popular for its SUVs like XUV700, Scorpio-N and Thar, will be an associate sponsor for the men's cricket World Cup which will take place between October 5 and November 19. Mahindra will join hands with others like Star Sports and Disney Hotstar as co-powered sponsors for the ICC cricket world cup.

Mahindra and Mahindra will be one of the sponsors at the ICC World Cup tournament to be held in India this year.
Mahindra and Mahindra will be one of the sponsors at the ICC World Cup tournament to be held in India this year.

The ICC World Cup sponsorship will help the carmaker to reach a vast audience, not only in India, but across the world as well. The carmaker aims to expand its footprint in European markets soon with its fleet of SUVs and upcoming electric vehicles. "This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians," said, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra. The carmaker will be marketing its SUVs and tractors for different markets during the tournament.

The ICC World Cup tournament will start from October 5. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Mahindra and Mahindra is currently the fourth largest carmaker in India. It is the only carmaker in the country which has SUV-only fleet. Mahindra currently sells SUVs like XUV700, Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV300 and Bolero. It also offers fully-electric SUV like the XUV400. The carmaker plans to launch more electric SUVs in coming days.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also watch: Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV - The future of off-road SUVs?

In August, Mahindra and Mahindra had clocked a rise of 19 per cent in sales. The carmaker sold 70,350 units last month compared to the 59,049 units it sold during the same month last year. Out of the 70,000 units Mahindra sold last month, 37,270 units of them were SUVs. Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 recently achieved a major sales milestone. The SUV, launched in 2021, has found more than one lakh homes across India within two years of its launch. It is one of the quickest time an SUV in its category has achieved the landmark.

One of the key reasons behind popularity of Mahindra's SUVs has been its safety ratings. Most of its SUVs have aced the Global NCAP crash tests. The Scorpio-N and XUV700 have achieved five-star ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests. The XUV700 has also received Safer Choice title from the agency.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: XUV700 Mahindra and Mahindra ICC World Cup

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.