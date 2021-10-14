Lexus LX 600 debuts as an off-road-ready, luxury version of Toyota Land Cruiser

The third-generation Lexus LX will make way after the luxury carmaker decided to launch the 2022 Lexus LX 600 14 years after it was first introduced. The new Lexus LX 600, which shares the same platform that underpins the Toyota Land Cruiser, has shed more than 200 kgs to become a leaner machine than the previous generation.

Styling remains typical of a Lexus with a side profile denoting that the LX 600 is related to its more conventional Toyota equivalent Land Cruiser SUV. The Lexus has a fourth glass and a different rear pillar, but the rest are practically identical. The solid axle grille at the front and a wide LED taillight are some of the key design changes when compared to the new Land Cruiser.

Inside the cabin there are some more changes. Thenew Lexus LX 600 now comes equipped with a Lexus dual touchscreen setup, with a 12.3- inch screen to show off-road system, audio and navigation controls. At the bottom is another monitor that provides quick access to the weather and can function as a support for Multi-Terrain Select by displaying off-road data.

The bodywork has been awarded the Ultra Luxury grade with an arrangement of four independent rear seats. The passenger seat is just as comfortable as it can be folded down for more legroom.

The LX Ultra Luxury has benefits among which stand out, reading lights, rear entertainment system, roof vents among others.

The F Sport trim of the LX 600 gets exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels, the largest for the model, which is not only a major visual difference, but also installs limited slip for better traction on the rear axle.

Under the hood is a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, which replaces the naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V8 engine. This is the same engine that also powers the new Land Cruiser SUV. The engine is capable of generating 409 hp of power and 650 Nm of peak torque. It is slightly more powerful than the previous generation, thanks to lower weight, and an improvement of around 26 hp and 107 Nm over its predecessor. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the 8-speed gearbox in the older versions.