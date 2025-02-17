Lexus LX 500d bookings paused. Here's when they are expected to resume

The bookings for the Lexus LX 500 d have been halted. A recent press release issued by the luxury carmaker stated, “the wait will be over soon, as we will be opening the LX 500d bookings in India shortly." The Lexus 500d was launched in India in 2022, starting at ₹2.82 crore.

The Lexus LX 500d gets powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine. The engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit, can churn out 304 bhp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a top speed of 210 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in a claimed eight seconds.

Also Read : Lexus ES gets its second facelift in this country. Will it come to India?

The SUV also offers multi-terrain modes which include Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, Rock and Auto mode, which is a first inside a Lexus car. It also offers drive modes like Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom. In terms of design, the flagship SUV from Lexus gets the signature spindle grille upfront while the side profile gets dominated by the 22 inch alloy wheels. The LX 500d measures at 5,100 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

Lexus LX 500d: Cabin and features

The Lexus LX 500d gets a dual-tone interior along with 64-colour ambient lighting, electronic adjustment of seats on both the rows and more. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen which also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions. Under the infotainment screen sits another 7-inch display which allows one to adjust the temperature and access other controls.

Also watch: Lexus LS 500H: Complete drive review

The SUV also offers multi-function steering wheel equipped with new Electronic Power Steering system, wireless phone charging, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof among other features.

In terms of safety, the new LX 500 offers electronically controlled brakes (ECB), adaptive variable suspension, active height control suspension, fingerprint authentication, rear cross traffic alert and clearance sonar to detect objects in its path besides other features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: