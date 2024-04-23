Dubai flood left tons of cars damaged. What motorists should learn from it?
While Dubai faced the wrath of flood just a few days ago, many motorists in the city and across UAE faced severe damages to their vehicles after the heavy rains lashed the country last week. While water-logged roads and flooding caused havoc, motorists faced the brunt after many vehicles were stuck in water, resulting in technical glitches, damages to the vehicles and lost car plates added woe to worry for them.
Flooding has become frequent in many Indian cities in recent times owing to the rapidly changing climate conditions. These floods are causing severe damage to properties and human lives. Such natural calamity can truly cause havoc and motorists face the brunt of that often.
Here are some quick tips to protect your vehicle from damage caused by flood. If you live in a region where flood is frequent, it is advisable to follow these simple yet significant tips.
Always make sure you have an all-front-covering vehicle insurance from a reputed insurer. Make sure to check if your vehicle insurance covers the flood damage. In case, you purchasing comprehensive car insurance, go through the terms and conditions before buying it to ensure flood damage is covered. If it is not covered, then try to purchase an add-on that provides the required coverage or else buy a different policy that offers the coverage for flood damage.
Now, with the vehicle covered by insurance for flood damage, there is something called proactive action to prevent damages to your car because of the flood. Make sure to park the vehicle on higher grounds if possible. If your regular parking place is often flooded after a quick shower or even heavy rain, try to find a higher parking place that doesn't get flooded.
When driving always try to avoid taking the low-lying roads that are highly prone to flooding. Make sure to take the road where the surface is visible even if there is water logging. This will help you avoid driving through flooded parts of the road and damaging the sensitive mechanical components of the vehicle. Instead, find an alternative route to the destination.