HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Tesla Boat Mode? Model Y Ev Seen Wading Through Flood In Dubai

Tesla boat-mode? Model Y EV seen wading through flood in Dubai

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2024, 15:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A Tesla Model Y caught the attention of many on the internet as it was seen wading through the flooded streets of Dubai amidst heavy downpour.
Tesla Model Y Boat Mode Dubai
The Tesla Model Y can be seen traversing through the flooded streets of Dubai amidst an unprecedented downpour in the desert city (X/Faizastories)
Tesla Model Y Boat Mode Dubai
The Tesla Model Y can be seen traversing through the flooded streets of Dubai amidst an unprecedented downpour in the desert city

Dubai saw heavy rainfall on April 16, 2024, bringing the desert city to a complete standstill. The unprecedented rainfall caused several parts of the city to flood while obstructing highways and flight operations. With the downpour setting new records, several vehicles were seen stranded in flooded waters across the city. That said, a Tesla Model Y caught the attention of many on the internet as it was seen wading through Dubai’s flooded streets.

Many called the Model Y traversing through flooded streets the “Tesla boat mode" in action. That said, the company does not advertise a water wading depth for the Model Y, nor does it make any claims of its EV being amphibious. However, this won’t be the first time a Tesla has been seen wading through the flooded roads.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tesla Model Y EV saves this man's life. Here's how.

Storms are pretty common in China and the locally built Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are tested to withstand deep waters. Tesla EVs run on electric motors that do not consume air, unlike an internal combustion engine. This makes the Tesla cars more capable of traversing through submerged streets. Moreover, most electronics are water resistant, which further ensures that electric vehicles remain unscathed during such operations. However, users need to exercise caution when driving through flooded streets. Nevertheless, the water-wading capability certainly comes in handy in situations like this one.

Dubai received a year-and-a-half’s worth of rain within 24 hours, which prompted the floods in the city. The rains began late Monday and intensified on Tuesday with the meteorological department recording more than 142 mm of rainfall.

In comparison, the city witnesses about 94.7 mm of rain every year. The heavy rainfall in Dubai and Oman was attributed to a larger storm system traversing the Arabian Peninsula and moving across the Gulf of Oman.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: city Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Dubai Dubai Floods

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.