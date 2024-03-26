The new Nissan Kicks is slated to make its public debut at the upcoming 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month
It looks heavily different from the previous generation of Nissan Kicks SUV
It gets completely different front profile with a bold look, redesigned LED headlamps and integrated LED DRL, a new bumper
The new aero alloy wheels come as a major change for the SUV and indicate a possible pure electric iteration as well
At the side profile, the new Kicks gets a floating roof design, aluminium side skirt etc
The rear profile too has been updated heavily with new design LED taillights, revised tailgate and revamped bumper and skid plate
The cabin gets a dual screen setup combining the touchscreen infotainment unit and a digital instrument cluster
The SUV gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree surround view camera, Nissan Safety Shield 360
Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT and AWD