Nissan has taken the wrap off its new Kicks SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 26, 2024

The new Nissan Kicks is slated to make its public debut at the upcoming 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month

It looks heavily different from the previous generation of Nissan Kicks SUV

It gets completely different front profile with a bold look, redesigned LED headlamps and integrated LED DRL, a new bumper

The new aero alloy wheels come as a major change for the SUV and indicate a possible pure electric iteration as well

 Check product page

At the side profile, the new Kicks gets a floating roof design, aluminium side skirt etc

The rear profile too has been updated heavily with new design LED taillights, revised tailgate and revamped bumper and skid plate

The cabin gets a dual screen setup combining the touchscreen infotainment unit and a digital instrument cluster

The SUV gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree surround view camera, Nissan Safety Shield 360

Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT and AWD
Check more on new Nissan Micra SUV
Click Here