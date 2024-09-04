Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition launched in India, priced at 69.70 lakh

Lexus India has launched the new ES Luxury Plus Special Edition priced at ₹69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition gets a host of new accessories to make the luxury sedan more appealing to buyers right in time for the festive season. The new version is based on the top-spec Luxury variant and does not carry a premium over the standard variant.

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition: What’s New?

The new Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition gets several enhancements including a new silver grille, chrome garnish on the taillights, an illuminated scuff plate and an LED-lit Lexus logo in the cabin. The special edition also features new puddle lamps with the Lexus logo on the front doors and a rear-seat pillow.

The Lexus ES Luxury Plus trim gets puddle lamps with the Lexus logo, apart from illuminated scuff plates, a rear-seat pillow, and more

Speaking about the new ES Luxury Plus Edition, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President - Lexus India, said, “With the introduction of the Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition, we are delighted to elevate the luxury quotient, and sophistication for the upcoming festive season. This exclusive edition, adorned with new accessories, is crafted to enhance every journey, blending unparalleled style, comfort, and innovation. We are excited to offer this exceptional experience to our esteemed customers, ensuring that their drive transforms into a celebration of Lexus quality and craftsmanship in India."

Lexus ES 300h Specifications

The Lexus ES is the only hybrid-powered offering in its segment and draws power from the 2.5-litre petrol engine which works alongside a 240-volt electric unit. The combined output from the hybrid motor stands at 214 bhp and 221 Nm. The engine is paired with an Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission (E-CVT) unit.

The Lexus ES 300h is the brand’s bestselling luxury offering in India and contributed about 55 per cent to the automaker’s total sales in the first half of the calendar year. The sedan is locally assembled in India and takes on the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, and the like.

