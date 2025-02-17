BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV launched in India. Check price, range, features

BYD has launched the Sealion 7 electric SUV at a starting price of 48.90 lakh

The price of the electric SUV goes up to 54.90 lakh for the top variant

The Sealion 7 electric SUV is offered in 2 variants - Premium and Performance

Offered in 4 exterior colour options, the EV has already garnered a thousand bookings

The 82.56 kWh battery promises a range of up to 567 kms in a single charge

The EV can also generate up to 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque

BYD will offer a 7 kW or a 11 kW charger to all customers who buy the Sealion 7

The EV features panoramic glassroof, 360 degree camera, ADAS and other features

It also offers sensor-based driver alertness feature for advanced safety
Check out our review video to find out how the BYD Sealion 7 performs in real world
