Land Rover launches Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, priced at Rs…

By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 29 Sep 2024, 14:01 PM
The new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition claims to be the first-ever limited edition car exquisitely crafted for India model by the SV Bespoke division of the British carmaker.
Land Rover on Sunday announced the launch of the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition SUV at ₹4.98 crore (ex-showroom), which comes as a bespoke model from the Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer. The OEM claims that the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the first-ever limited edition SUV from the brand exclusively designed and built for the Indian market by the company's SV Bespoke division.
The special edition iteration of the Range Rover comes available in a limited number of 12 units for the Indian market.