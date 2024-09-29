Land Rover launches Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, priced at Rs…

The new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition claims to be the first-ever limited edition car exquisitely crafted for India model by the SV Be

Land Rover on Sunday announced the launch of the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition SUV at ₹4.98 crore (ex-showroom), which comes as a bespoke model from the Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer. The OEM claims that the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the first-ever limited edition SUV from the brand exclusively designed and built for the Indian market by the company's SV Bespoke division.