Land Rover celebrates 35 years of Discovery SUV with limited edition model

Land Rover is celebrating 35 years of the Discovery SUV with a special edition that is available in limited numbers, and the 35th anniversary edition will be positioned as the new flagship trim of the entire lineup. Alongside the 35th Edition, the Discovery will receive a new, and more powerful, diesel-hybrid D350 powertrain that replaces the outgoing D300. The 35th anniversary edition will include the new powertrain as well as serious comfort and cosmetic upgrades to set it apart from the rest of the lineup and give it a touch of exclusivity.

The Land Rover Discovery is currently in its fifth generation and was first introduced in 1989. Land Rover had based the Discovery Series I on the same chassis, suspension, and four-wheel drive system as that of the more premium Range Rover, but had positioned the car at a more affordable rate. Featuring smaller engines and only two doors, It was intended as a family car that was capable of daily driving duties as well as off-roading.

The Discovery gets a 345 bhp diesel-hybrid engine

The Land Rover Discovery will receive a new diesel-hybrid D350 powertrain. A 3.0-litre Ingenium six-cylinder diesel engine is linked to 48V mild hybrid technology, and the entire unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This is not the first time that the Ingenium unit powers a Land Rover. It had marked its first appearance in the Range Rover, as well as in the updated lineup of the Defender.

The Ingenium mild hybrid makes 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, and with this, the D350 makes an increase of approximately 49 bhp and 50 Nm of torque over the discontinued D300. Land Rover states that the new powertrain enables the Discovery to sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Land Rover Discovery 35th Edition: Key highlights

The Land Rover Discovery 35th Edition will roll out in what the company quotes as “strictly limited numbers." The special edition models will be identified by a bespoke XXXV badging and ‘Discovery’ treadplates to highlight the SUV’s heritage since 1989. With a price tag of 79,990 pound sterling (approximately ₹86.3 lakh), the Discovery 35th Edition will be slotted above the Discovery Metropolitan.

While Land Rover chose to refrain from adding any images in the model’s press release, the British brand has stated that the Discovery 35th Edition will be receiving special cosmetic styling such as a Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and the front emblem. This is followed with Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and 22-inch Gloss Black wheels with black brake callipers to match. The Discovery 35th Edition is also set to receive a Privacy Glass and a panoramic sunroof.

The cabin of a special edition car will require special treatment, and to that extent, Land Rover has detailed the interior in Titanium Mesh with Ebony upholstery and Windsor leather colourways. Land Rover includes a heads-up display with the Discovery 35th Edition, along with a heated steering wheel, a front cooler, a wireless charging slot, and four-zone climate control.

The Discovery 35th Edition will further receive 20-way heated and cooled seats alongside all aforementioned comfort features. Land Rover is additionally offering a 36-month subscription for the Secure Tracker Pro, Cold Climate pack and Towing pack. The Land Rover Discovery is one of the most versatile and well-equipped SUVs and features a 3,500 towing capacity with the Advanced Tow Assist. The Discovery is assisted by All Terrain Progress Control, which allows drivers to maintain driving speed over difficult terrain.

