Land Rover Defender V8 gets customisation options by JLR Classic. Check details

The British company's classic in-house division, JLR Classic, has just officially introduced a bespoke modification service for the previous Defender V8 flagship. Led by the Bespoke Works facility in Coventry, UK, and Essen, Germany, the service allows classic Defender owners to revamp their vehicles with modern technology, upgraded powertrains, and bespoke finishes.

The new modified Defender V8 is available for both the 90 and 110 models; it offers customers the chance to make their donor vehicle suit their personal needs. Land Rover Classic teams are expertly capable of remastering donor vehicles built between 2012 and 2016 back to former glory. It is an arduous process that sifts through the best and most suitable donor vehicles, rebuilding and reengineering them from scratch so each can start its new lease on life with full Defender V8 specification.

Enhanced mechanical upgrades

Bespoke Works re-engineered the Defender V8 for a much more refined driving experience. This includes Bilstein dampers, Eibach coil springs, and an anti-roll bar for improved handling and ride. Also overhauled is the braking system with four-piston Alcon brakes, paired with 335 mm at the front and 300 mm at the rear for great stopping power.

Under the hood of the upgrade sits a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8; it churns out a strong 400 bhp and 515 Nm of torque in its latest avatar. The engine is paired with 8-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system, to retain the Defender V8’s core DNA of being an off-road brute.

Bespoke exterior and interior finishes

Owners will be able to specify their Classic Defender V8 with an array of exterior and interior options. The body can be wrapped in classic period-correct colors such as Balmoral Green and Marine Blue, or opt for SV Metallic finishes like Sunset Bronze and Sunrise Copper.

Other external personalisations include a number of designs for the grille and bonnet script, plus door handles and trim pieces available in various colours. Other practical accessories also include a roof rack, expedition cage, roof-mounted spotlights, LED light bar, and a winch that can be installed on the vehicle.

The Defender V8 gets a classic, tough interior that combines with modern luxury with seats, doors, dashboard, and roof lining are all upholstered in premium leather, available in single or dual-tone colours. Buyers can specify either comfort or Recaro front seats, while a modern audio system with a 3.5-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity bring the interior of the Defender bang up to date.

