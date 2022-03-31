HT Auto
Home Auto News Jlr Commits To Reducing Vehicle Emissions By 54% Across Value Chain By 2030

JLR commits to reducing vehicle emissions by 54% across value chain by 2030

The suitability targets set by Jaguar Land Rover are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 12:19 PM
Jaguar Land Rover is also working on reducing green house emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by the end of the decade.
Jaguar Land Rover is also working on reducing green house emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by the end of the decade.
Jaguar Land Rover is also working on reducing green house emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by the end of the decade.
Jaguar Land Rover is also working on reducing green house emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by the end of the decade.

Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday revealed its sustainability roadmap for 2030, announcing its commitment to reducing average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 per cent, including a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles. It will also work on reducing green house emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by the end of the decade.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 50 to 60 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 97.97 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The targets set by the automaker are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement as the company is on the pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction. Jaguar Land Rover first announced its commitment to the SBTi as part of its support for COP26 - the climate change summit that was held in November last year.

The target to reduce its direct greenhouse gas emissions across vehicle manufacture and operations by 46 per cent in absolute value is set against a 2019 baseline. While these targets form a part of Jaguar Land Rover’s 2030 sustainability roadmap, they will be followed by a second-decade ambition for net-zero emissions across the supply chain, product, and operations by 2039, as part of its Reimagine strategy.

(Also read | Jaguar repurposes used I-Pace battery to a portable energy storage system

To achieve its 2039 targets, the company will decarbonise across design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and up to end-of-life treatment.

To keep up with its mission, the company has introduced a new role of Sustainability Director, and has appointed Rossella Cardone to drive this transformation while supporting François Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability. "As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain," said Cardone.

He added that science-based targets help the company know how much and how quickly the greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced as well as keeping stakeholders informed about the progress. Praising these efforts, Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director, Science-Based Targets at CDP, said, "We congratulate Jaguar Land Rover on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement."

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover carbon emissions electric vehicles electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling
Ford tests connected traffic light tech that goes green for emergency vehicles
Ford tests connected traffic light tech that goes green for emergency vehicles
Toyota Hilux pick-up launched at ₹34 lakh, offers 4x4 drive, AT and 4 colours
Toyota Hilux pick-up launched at 34 lakh, offers 4x4 drive, AT and 4 colours
Volkswagen ID EVs to get cloud-based technologies for enhanced user experience
Volkswagen ID EVs to get cloud-based technologies for enhanced user experience

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city