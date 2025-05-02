Lamborghini Temerario vs Huracan: Here's an in-depth comparison of what's improved

The Lamborghini Temerario marks a new era for the Italian marque, replacing the popular and iconic Huracan . More than just a new nameplate, the Temerario packs a comprehensive upgrade across performance, technology and practical usage. A new plug-in hybrid powertrain, a stiffer chassis and improved aerodynamics, the changes embody the vision of the future for Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Temerario vs Huracan: Powertrain

One of the biggest improvements lies in the powertrain. While the Huracán was powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that produced up to 631 bhp in its later iterations, the Temerario introduces a newly developed 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine paired with three electric motors. This plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined output of around 907 bhp, surpassing its predecessor by leaps and bounds. The new powerhouse screams as it revs up to a high 10,000 rpm. In comparison, this was limited to just 8,250 rpm in the predecessor.

The result is a claimed, dramatic improvement on the road, with the Temerario sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds compared to the Huracan's 3.4-second time. Top speed has also increased, going up from about 325 kmph in the Huracán to 343 kmph in the new model.

Lamborghini Temerario vs Huracan: Chassis

Beyond sheer power, the Temerario adopts a brand-new aluminium spaceframe chassis that replaces the Huracán’s carbon-fibre and aluminium hybrid structure. The new frame offers over 20 per cent more torsional rigidity, improving handling and cornering stability. Lamborghini has also reduced the number of individual parts and welds in the construction, leading to increased structural efficiency and less complexity. This improved rigidity should play a role in enhancing the car’s driving dynamics.

Lamborghini Temerario vs Huracan: Interior

The interior of the Temerario also sees a dramatic transformation. While the Huracan featured a relatively straightforward digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, the Temerario boasts three high-definition screens. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an 8.4-inch vertically mounted one is present for the infotainment system and the third is a 9.1-inch passenger-side screen. The new features include live telemetry, augmented reality navigation and improved connectivity.

Lamborghini Temerario vs Huracan: Practicality

Comfort and practicality have not been overlooked either. The Temerario features a longer wheelbase than the Huracan, translating to more cabin room. The new comfort seats are electrically adjustable and include heating and ventilation, addressing a long-standing demand among Lamborghini buyers for greater daily usability. Thanks to the hybrid system, the cabin can be super quiet in electric-only mode.

Lamborghini Temerario vs Huracan: Aerodynamics

Aerodynamics have also received a major overhaul. Lamborghini claims a 118 per cent increase in aerodynamic efficiency over the Huracan. This improvement is complemented by the availability of an Alleggerita package, which further reduces the car’s dry weight by 25 kilograms using additional carbon fibre panels and lighter wheels. Active aerodynamic components work dynamically to improve downforce and high-speed stability as well.

