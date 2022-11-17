HT Auto
Lamborghini becomes Spotify playlist creator, creates music to match with engine

Lamborghini went for extreme sound engineering with music producer Alex Trecarcichi to create customised sound notes matching h supercars' exhaust sounds.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 14:02 PM
Italian supercar marquee Lamborghini has created a Spotify playlist with music matching the exhaust sounds of the automaker's cars. As the automaker claims, it has joined hands with famous music producer Alex Trecarichi to create the playlist. Together they created a playlist on Spotify that went far beyond just adding some favourite songs. Lamborghini claims that Trecarichi applied Fourier Transform formulas to the three engines. The car brand claims that this strategy allowed the composer to fund the basic engine frequencies at ignition (idle), 4,000 rpm and maximum power.

Also Read : Lamborghini says super luxury car market growth in India is limited. Here's why

Lamborghini also claimed that it had used music streaming in a creative manner to curate three Spotify playlists, which are designed to enhance the sound of its engines - the V8, V10 and V12. These playlists are claimed to change the in-car audio experience for the occupants drastically.

Lamborghini also claims that Trecarichi discovered the V12 engine's frequencies in the process and used the 769 hp generating engine from the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, the final iteration of the iconic V12 power mill. At the idle mode, the engine sings in F-sharp (92.50 Hz). At 4,000 rpm, the note changes to a G (98 Hz), while at max power, the engine pumps out a G-Sharp (103.83 Hz).

Besides composing these customised musics, Trecarichi also matched each frequency to the key of certain songs, such as Lorenzo Senni’s Canone Infinito (F-sharp), Ben Böhmer’s Run Away (G), and Sam Collins’ We Can All Dance (G-sharp), claims the automaker. Other songs in the V12 playlist include In Like The Rose by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Looped by Kiasmos, Arrivals by SUDO, Just Follow by CatzClaw, and several more. The Spotify playlist comes with a total of 24 tracks. The supercar manufacturer had graphic designer Vasjen Katro design the playlist art.

Lamborghini's NVH Whole Vehicle Coordinator Mario Mautone has associated the V12 sound with the violin. “It’s that raw, metallic echo which is then embodied in the psychoacoustics experience, the chemical and emotional response to the sound wave that our brains transform into positive emotions and memories," Mautone said in a statement.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini supercar sportscar
