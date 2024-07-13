Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which of the two should you buy?

While the SUV segment in the Indian automobile industry is doing well in terms of volume of sales and availability of products, it is the compact SUV segment that takes the cake with heightened demand and one of the more diverse catalogues of cars available. While the entire auto industry in the country was slowing down into sales decline, the SUV corner took hold of the market by storm and met the already growing demand with a broad range of products from carmakers competing heavily with each other.

With good market competition comes better products, and nothing could be more true for the Indian compact SUV segment. Out of this competition, consumers were provided with an array of affordable options that did not miss out on the fun factor. Two such cars are the Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO, both delivering outstanding sales results in the first half of 2024.

Kia had sold a total of 1,26,137 units, within the first half of 2024 (H1 2024). The Kia Sonet alone accounted for 43 per cent of the total volume sold, making it the biggest contributor from the South Korean carmaker’s lineup. The XUV 3XO was Mahindra’s attempt to shake the dust off the XUV300’s wraps to re-enter the compact SUV market. Within a month, the carmaker had sold 10,000 units of the 3XO, beating rivals such as the Kia Sonet in the first month of sales.

Sonet vs XUV 3XO: Engine specifications

Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1.2-litre petrol | 1.0-litre turbo-petrol | 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo petrol | 1.2-litre GDi-petrol | 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual | 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT | 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed TC Maximum power 82 bhp | 118 bhp | 114 bhp 110 bhp | 130 bhp | 115 bhp Maximum torque 115 Nm | 172 Nm | 250 Nm 200 Nm | 230 Nm | 300 Nm Fuel efficiency 17.5 kmpl 19.34 kmpl (Petrol MT), 20.6 kmpl (Diesel MT),

18.06 kmpl (Petrol TC), 21.2 kmpl (Diesel AMT)

The Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are both offered from the factory with three engine options. The XUV 3XO makes an approximate 110 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque from the 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the TGDi unit generates approximately 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. There is a diesel mill that is rated at 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and all three engines can be coupled with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter.

The Sonet, on the other hand, comes fitted with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and this unit produces 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol unit is one of the more popular, being able to generate 118 bhp of peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is available with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual clutch-automatic. The third powertrain option for the Sonet is a 1.5-litre diesel mill that is the only one with a six-speed manual option, and it is able to generate 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Sonet vs XUV 3XO: Safety features

The Sonet and the XUV 3XO have quite a few safety features in common, and both are offered by their respective manufacturers with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill driving aids, and 360-degree cameras. The biggest difference in terms of safety arises in their respective Advanced Driver Assistance Systems – while Kia offers the Sonet with Level-1 ADAS, the one that the XUV 3XO carries is Level-2. Kia had updated the Sonet in 2024 with the ADAS, and with its addition, the SUV received 10 autonomous safety features, such as frontal collision avoidance features with cyclist and pedestrian detection and lane driving assistance.

The 3XO’s Level-2 ADAS brings autonomous features such as frontal collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and lane driving aids along with a driver attention warning. The 3XO further features disc brakes all around, ISOFIX mounts in the rear, and hill hold assist along with an electronic parking brake that comes with an auto hold function.

Sonet vs XUV 3XO: Interior, dimensions, and tech

Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV 3XO Length (mm) 3995 3990 Width (mm) 1790 1821 Height (mm) 1642 1647 Wheelbase (mm) 2500 2600 Boot space (litres) 385 364

The XUV 3XO features a 10.25-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard as well as a 10.25-inch screen for the driver’s gauge cluster, and the car features wireles Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It features leatherette seats, and Mahindra went farther to fit the interior with first-in-segment dual zone automatic climate control along with the biggest panoramic sunroof within its segment. Mahindra has additionally fitted in a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system for the 3XO’s cabin, as well as a wireless charging port.

The Kia receives four-way power adjustable driver seats, and the front row gets ventilated seats. The cabin is fitted with an air purifier as well as a Bose seven-speaker setup. The interior is illuminated with LED ambient lighting. There are two 10.25-inch digital displays in the front, which have been brought over from the previous model with updates to the software. The driver can monitor the 360-degree and blind spot cameras from the instrument cluster. The vehicle gets a wireless charging port, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof. The cars measure fairly similar when it comes to their dimensions and offer comparable boot space, with the Sonet providing 385 litres over the 3XO's 364 litres.

Sonet vs XUV 3XO: Connectivity and smartphone integration

Both Kia and Mahindra have provided unique software platforms for users to integrate their smartphone with their car. Kia Sonet interior pictured above, Mahindra XUV 3XO interior pictured below.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO's infotainment system is powered by Adrenox Connect, a software platform with a variety of features available both on-board and off-board. The Adrenox app allows owners to link their mobile devices to the vehicle and gain access to vehicle data as well as a variety of functionalities. Users can pre-plan routes and incorporate them into the car's GPS or control the interior temperature before entering the vehicle. Adrenox also allows you to start the car's engine remotely.

Kia Connect is a software framework that enables users to connect their smart devices to their Kia vehicle's infotainment system. It is a premium service available on select versions, and on the Kia Sonet, it includes a suite of technologies that allow owners to remotely operate various aspects of their vehicle as well as access vehicle data. Kia Connect enables drivers to plan routes ahead of time, share location information with the car directly via the app, track the car's location using a smartphone, receive diagnostic reports, and access certain AI voice-controlled capabilities.

