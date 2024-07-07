HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Indian Pv Retail Sales Slump In June, Fada Hopeful Of Monsoon Bringing Positive Changes

Indian PV retail sales slump in June, monsoon may bring positive changes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Indian passenger vehicles retail sales decline amid election worries and heatwaves in spite of improved product availability and substantial discounts
...
PV sales India
Passenger vehicle sales showed a 6.77 per cent year-on-year in the month of June 2024 amid exacerbated heatwaves and election uncertainties but the monsoon season is expected to bring positive changes. (Hindustan Times)
PV sales India
Passenger vehicle sales showed a 6.77 per cent year-on-year in the month of June 2024 amid exacerbated heatwaves and election uncertainties but the monsoon season is expected to bring positive changes.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India were down for the second consecutive month in June 2024 but there is hope for positive changes as the monsoon season rolls in, according to the data published by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). In their monthly report on vehicle retail data in June 2024, FADA stated that while the two-wheeler segment saw a positive upward trend, where it grew 4.66 per cent compared to the same period last year, passenger vehicle sales declined by 6.77 per cent year-on-year.

The Indian automotive industry’s contribution to the nation’s GDP is significant, having grown to 7.1 per cent in 2023 according to a report from the Press Information Bureau. Measuring sales in the automotive sector aids in understanding consumption trends in the country. FADA President Mr. Manish Raj Singhania stated in the monthly report that passenger vehicle sales “remain subdued" owing to the extreme heat and delayed monsoons. Delayed monsoon in regions such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh contributed to the heatwave and a delay in the sowing of summer crops, which impacted rural sales, said Singhania.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1995.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda Cars sales slump five per cent in India to 4,804 units in June

In spite of year-on-year growth in some sectors, June 2024 marked sales decline across the industry. Passenger vehicle sales fell by 7.18 per cent from May, and while two-wheeler sales registered a 4.66 per cent year-on-year growth, it fell by 10.36 per cent from the previous month. FADA attributed the weak performance to factors such as, “extreme heat which resulted in 13% less walk-in’s, stalled monsoons and election-related market slowdowns." Passenger vehicle sales saw poor growth despite a strong SUV demand, improved availability of products and significant discounts.

FADA hopes monsoon-backed recovery

This persistent decline in sales growth was seen throughout the first half of 2024 and was earlier attributed to India’s general elections held between April 19 and June 1. Economic uncertainty within the population amid a country’s biggest elections impacts customer sentiments, and FADA stated in their April 2024 report that it has done so in India by delaying “purchasing decisions and expansion plans." The downward trend was expected to continue in the month of June, being one of the weakest time periods for auto retail in the country.

Also Read : Pulsar, Dominar help Bajaj Auto post seven per cent growth amid overall sales decline

As the country heads into the monsoon season faster than expected, positive changes might not be far away. The report states that while the monsoon season boosts prospects for crop sowing, the government’s newly increased minimum support prices for these crops can further lead to improved disposable income within rural India. While this should improve performance in the coming quarter, the FADA report states that “high inventory levels and ongoing low market sentiment necessitate cautious management."

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: Indian auto industry FADA

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.