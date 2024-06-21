Mahindra XUV 3XO clocks 10,000 sales in first month, petrol variants in demand

Mahindra XUV 3XO is off the blocks with a bang as the SUV found 10,000 buyers in the first month after it was launched in India. On May 26, the carmaker started to deliver the SUV to its customers. Within a week, Mahindra delivered 10,000 XUV 3XO SUVs beating its rivals like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in the first month of sales. The XUV 3XO is basically a revived avatar of Mahindra's old XUV300 SUV as the carmaker aims to strengthen its portfolio in the sub-compact segment ruled by the likes of Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO in April at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Delivery of the SUV started in last week of May.The XUV 3XO r

Since delivery of the XUV 3XO began, Mahindra handed over 2,500 units of the SUV to customers within the first three days. The number of XUV 3XO SUVs delivered jumped four times within the next three days. This is one of the fastest SUVs to reach the 10,000-sales landmark in a month since launch. The XUV 3XO was launched in late April at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.13 - 10.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra started delivery of the XUV 3XO with the entry-level M1, MX2 and MX2 Pro variants. The price of the variants being delivered range between ₹10 lakh and ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Delivery of the top-end variants like AX7 and AX7 L started from this month, promising the sales numbers to increase from here on.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Armada spotted ahead of launch. See what will change

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine options

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with three choices of powertrain under its hood with both petrol and diesel variants on offer. The petrol variants include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. The power output ranges between 110 bhp and 129 bhp while the torque output ranges between 200 Nm and 230 Nm. The carmaker also offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which has not garnered as much attraction as the petrol variants. According to Mahindra, three out of every five XUV 3XO SUVs booked are the petrol variants.

Also watch: Five unique features Mahindra XUV 3XO gets and five features it misses out

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Mahindra has packed the XUV 3XO with several tech and comfort features to make it more attractive against some of its rivals. Among key features are panoramic sunroof, ADAS technology, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control - all of which are used for the first time in any SUV in this segment. The XUV 3XO also comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with AdrenoX operating system, electronic parking brake, six airbags as standard, wireless charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among others.

First Published Date: