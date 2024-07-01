Kia Sonet aids company for 6% growth in H1. Here’s how

Kia India has reported sales figures for the month of June 2024 and first half of 2024 (H1 2024). With 21,300 units sold in June 2024, the company achieved a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to June 2023. This positive trend extends to the entire H1 period, where Kia India recorded a total of 126,137 units sold, reflecting a healthy 6 per cent growth over the previous year.

With 21,300 units sold in June 2024, Kia India achieved a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to June 2023. This positive trend extends to

Also Read : 2025 Kia Carnival MPV set for fall release, now gets hybrid option

The Sonet emerged as the leader in the fleet, contributing the most to Kia's H1 sales with 43 per cent. Following closely behind were the Seltos and Carens models, accounting for 32 per cent and 25p per cent of sales respectively. Kia India's success extends beyond domestic operations, with the company witnessing strong international demand for its "Make in India" vehicles. This is evident in the export of 3,206 units in June 2024, bringing the H1 2024 export figure to a noteworthy 12,026 units.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr View Details Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details

Confident outlook and strategic expansion

Commenting on the positive performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head Sales & Marketing at Kia India, highlighted the consistent month-on-month sales growth throughout H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Looking ahead, Kia India remains committed to sustaining this positive momentum through network expansion and by focusing on exceeding customer aspirations.

Kia India recently celebrated surpassing the significant milestone of exporting over 2.5 lakh units to more than 100 markets from its Anantapur plant. Additionally, the Kia Carens surpassed the milestone of 1.5 lakh units sold within 27 months of its debut. This success extends beyond domestic borders as the Kia Carens has also garnered significant international appeal, with close to 17,000 units exported.

Also Read : Hyundai, Kia push for budget-friendly long-range electric cars: Here's How

Kia India's commitment to the future of mobility is evident in their recent announcement of launching two new electric vehicles (EVs) in the Indian market by 2025. While specific models remain unconfirmed, speculation points towards the introduction of an electric version of the popular Kia Carens MPV, aligning with Kia's previous confirmation of offering an electrified Carens to emerging markets.

Another possibility is the launch of the Kia Clavis, a new SUV positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, further solidifying Kia's presence in this growing segment. Kia's flagship electric SUV, the EV9, is also confirmed for the Indian market.

First Published Date: