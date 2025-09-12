HT Auto
Kia India announces pre-GST savings and festive benefits of up to 2.25 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 12 Sept 2025, 16:37 pm
  • The limited-period offer commences today and will remain valid until September 22, 2025, which is when the new GST rules come into effect.

Kia India offers
Under the scheme, the Kia Seltos attracts the highest savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh in Kerala (Kia)
Kia India offers
Under the scheme, the Kia Seltos attracts the highest savings of up to ₹2.25 lakh in Kerala
Under the scheme, the Kia Seltos attracts the highest savings of up to 2.25 lakh in Kerala, while benefits on the Carens Clavis go up to 1.55 lakh in Tamil Nadu. The standard Carens also see savings of up to 1.30 lakh, depending on the region. These offers combine pre-GST benefits of up to 58,000 with festive discounts of up to 1.67 lakh.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Joonsu Cho, CSO, Kia India, said, “Festivals are about joy, togetherness & new beginnings and at Kia, we want to make this season even more special for our customers. With exclusive Pre-GST savings and festive benefits, customers now have the chance to drive home their favourite Kia with unmatched value. As we believe that owning a Kia is not just about driving a car, but about adding comfort, style, and happiness to everyday life. We invite customers to visit us and experience the joy of starting their festive journey with Kia".

Region-wise benefits

Region / StateSeltos (up to)Carens Clavis (up to)Carens (up to)
North 1,75,000 1,45,500 1,26,500
East 1,75,000 1,45,000 1,20,000
West 1,75,000 1,45,500 1,26,500
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 2,00,000 1,33,350 1,20,500
Kerala 2,25,000 1,25,650 1,20,500
Tamil Nadu 2,00,000 1,55,650 1,30,500
Karnataka 2,10,000 88,650 1,10,500

Kia India passes on full GST benefits to buyers

Kia India recently stated that it will be passing on the full benefits of the revised GST structure to its buyers, making its portfolio more affordable ahead of the festive season. The announcement followed the GST Council’s move to reduce tax rates on certain vehicle categories, a step which can potentially boost passenger vehicle demand. This allows Kia to offer price cuts of up to 4.48 lakh, depending on the model of choice.

The latest GST overhaul, dubbed GST 2.0, simplifies automobile taxation by moving to a two-slab system of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The changes further introduce a special 40 per cent rate for luxury vehicles, SUVs, and motorcycles having a displacement larger than 350 cc. Crucially, the earlier compensation cess has been removed, thereby reducing the effective tax on most models.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Sept 2025, 16:37 pm IST

