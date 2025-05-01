Kia Clavis teased for the first time, will unveil on May 8th

Kia India has released the teaser for its new car, which will be called Clavis . It will be positioned above the Carens, which will continue to be on sale in the Indian market. The design on the Clavis is all-new, which is in line with other Kia models that are currently on sale. When the Carens was first launched, people were a bit sceptical about it, but it did phenomenally well, and it can be expected that the same could be true for the upcoming Clavis.

The teaser film that Kia has released does show few highlights of the Clavis. It will come with ADAS Level 2 and LED projector headlamps along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Apart from this, a panoramic sunroof and a fully digital driver's display is also visible in the teaser.

The Clavis has a side profile which is inspired by SUVs.

The overall proportions are expected to stay more or less the same but because of the redesigned bumper, lighting elements, roof rails and a new set of alloy wheels, the Clavis will have a slightly stronger road presence when compared to the Carens.

Considering that the Clavis will be positioned above the Carens, it is expected that it will also get more features. So, expect might get ventilated rear seats, there would be a redesigned dashboard along with new upholstery and colours. Other features that can be expected are a 360-degree parking camera and a larger infotainment system.

Kia Clavis specifications

Up-front there will be new lighting elements with three projector lights.

It is expected that the Clavis will share its engine options with the Carens only. So, there could be three engines on offer. First up, there is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that generates 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Additionally, it features a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed iMT transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Furthermore, a 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, producing 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

