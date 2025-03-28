Kia EV6 GT: Here are five key things to know before you buy the electric SUV

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been launched in India at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike its predecessor, which was available in two variants—GT Line and GT Line AWD—the updated model is now offered exclusively in the GT Line AWD trim. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the facelifted EV6 continues to compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo C40 Recharge. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 Kia EV6:

1 Battery and range The biggest mechanical upgrade in the 2025 Kia EV6 is the introduction of a larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 77.4 kWh unit. As a result, the EV6 now boasts a claimed range of 663 km, a significant improvement over the outgoing model. This makes it one of the longest-range EVs in its segment. The new battery also supports 350 kW DC fast charging, which enables ultra-fast charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime for long-distance travel.

2 Performance and comfort The updated Kia EV6 GT Line AWD delivers an impressive 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Alongside the power increase, Kia has also enhanced the vehicle’s ride quality by introducing frequency-selective dampers to improve comfort over rough surfaces. The brand has worked on reducing motor noise and vibrations which has now made the cabin quieter than before. Additionally, improvements to the body structure enhance safety and overall driving dynamics.

3 Design The Korean carmaker has also refined the EV6’s exterior with a sharper and more aggressive design. The traditional headlights have been replaced with LED DRLs and headlamps inspired by the Kia EV3 and EV4 concepts, giving it a futuristic look. The car now rides on 19-inch black-and-white aero alloy wheels that have been designed to improve aerodynamics while maintaining a stylish appearance. At the rear, a new horizontal LED light strip has been added to the taillamps, giving the car a distinctive lighting signature at night.

4 Interior and features The cabin of the 2025 EV6 has been significantly upgraded with new technology. The highlight is the dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display, which seamlessly integrates the digital driver’s instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen for a modern cockpit experience. The system now includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing connectivity. Additionally, a new fingerprint sensor on the two-spoke D-cut steering wheel allows the driver to start the car without needing a physical key, adding convenience and security.

5 Connectivity The 2025 EV6 also gets some digital enhancements too. The car now supports over-the-air (OTA) updates for both the navigation and electrical control systems ensuring that the software remains up to date. Other notable additions include a digital rearview mirror, an upgraded 12-inch heads-up display (HUD) that projects key driving information onto the windshield and an augmented reality navigation system, which overlays directions directly onto the road view.

