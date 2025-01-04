Kia Syros bookings open in India. Here’s what you need to know 

Kia India recently revealed the new Syros subcompact SUV promising a feature loaded offering
Kia has opened pre-bookings for the Syros ahead of its public debut at Bharat Mobility 2025 on January 17
You can book the Kia Syros online and at dealerships for a token amount of ₹25,000
The Kia Syros gets unconventional styling with the three-pod headlamps and the tallboy stance inspired from the flagship Kia EV9 electric SUV
The Syros rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and also gets L-shaped LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler
The feature list is extensive with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system and more
It gets adjustable rear seats and a segment-first ventilation function for the second row
Engine options will include the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Both will get manual & automatic transmissions
Prices for the Kia Syros will be revealed on February 1, 2025, while deliveries will be scheduled soon after