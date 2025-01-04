Kia Syros bookings open in India. Here’s what you need to know 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2025

Kia India recently revealed the new Syros subcompact SUV promising a feature loaded offering 

Kia has opened pre-bookings for the Syros ahead of its public debut at Bharat Mobility 2025 on January 17

You can book the Kia Syros online and at dealerships for a token amount of 25,000

The Kia Syros gets unconventional styling with the three-pod headlamps and the tallboy stance inspired from the flagship Kia EV9 electric SUV

 Check product page

The Syros rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and also gets L-shaped LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler

The feature list is extensive with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system and more

It gets adjustable rear seats and a segment-first ventilation function for the second row

Engine options will include the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Both will get manual & automatic transmissions

Prices for the Kia Syros will be revealed on February 1, 2025, while deliveries will be scheduled soon after 
Want to know more about the Kia Syros?
Click Here