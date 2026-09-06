Kia Carnival Hybrid specs revealed ahead of launch later this year

South Korean automaker Kia has revealed key specifications of the upcoming strong-hybrid version of the Carnival MPV in India. The details were disclosed on the sidelines of the Sorento launch, with the Carnival Hybrid expected to arrive in the Indian market in the coming weeks. Unlike the current diesel-powered model, the hybrid version will combine a 1.6L turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor.

At its 2026 CEO Investor Day, the automaker announced plans to introduce eight electrified vehicles in India, including the Syros EV, Sorento HEV and Carnival HEV among the earliest launches in the country. The upcoming Carnival Hybrid is part of Kia India’s broader electrification strategy, while the latest-generation Seltos is also expected to contribute to Kia’s expanding electrified portfolio.

Kia Carnival Hybrid: Powertrain Details

The Carnival Hybrid will use the same 1.6L turbo-petrol engine as the Sorento Hybrid, developing 180 hp and 265 Nm of torque. However, Kia has equipped the MPV with a more powerful electric motor than the one used in the Sorento. Moreover, the electric motor produces 73.4 hp and 304 Nm, which is 8.4 hp and 40 Nm more than the Sorento’s electric motor.

Kia has not yet disclosed the complete specifications of the hybrid system, including battery capacity and combined system output. The Carnival Hybrid is expected to use a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, similar to the Sorento Hybrid.

The existing Carnival continues to be powered by a 2.2L diesel engine producing 190 hp and 441 Nm, paired with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox and sends power to the front wheels.

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Kia Carnival Hybrid: Design and Features

The strong-hybrid Carnival is not expected to receive any major exterior design changes. Apart from an HEV badge on the tailgate, the MPV will retain the styling of the current model. It will continue with Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille, vertically stacked LED headlights and V-shaped LED daytime running lights. The side profile will feature powered sliding doors and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear will retain connected LED taillights and a black bumper with a faux silver skid plate.

The interior is also expected to remain largely unchanged. The Carnival currently features three rows of seating, dual 12.3-inch displays, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and powered, heated and ventilated front seats. Not only that, but the safety equipment includes eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS, disc brakes at both ends and a 360-degree camera.

The Carnival is currently sold in India exclusively in the fully loaded Limousine Plus trim, priced at ₹59.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen whether Kia will price the hybrid below the diesel version, as it has done with the Sorento Hybrid.

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