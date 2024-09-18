Kia Carens new Gravity variant reaches dealerships in India. Check details

The Kia Carens has recently received an all-new variant for its range and it has now started to reach dealerships across India with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.10 lakh. With the new trim, the three-row MPV gets certain cosmetic enhancements alongside feature additions. The South Korean automaker recently released the new 'Gravity' variant to commemorate its fifth anniversary, during which it reached the milestone of one million unit sales in India.

The new variant will be available across Kia India's ICE-powered SUV lineup, including the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. It includes exclusive leatherette seats, new alloy wheel options, dash cams, and a sunroof for all three models. Additional accessibility features include adjustable headrests, armrests with cupholders, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It is important to note that features included in the Kia Carens Gravity trim will not necessarily be present in the other two models, with certain features being exclusive to a specific car.

Kia Carens Gravity: What new features do we get in the SUV?

Kia India has positioned the new Gravity variant of the Carens right above the existing Premium (O) and it includes features such as a dash cam, a sunroof, and black leatherette seats. The cabin features LED map and room lamps, and the driver receives leatherette-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear selector knob.

Additional highlights include leatherette-wrapped door trims and armrests with storage and tray. The Carens MPV receives an eight-inch touchscreen display for its infotainment and the trim further brings exclusive Gravity Emblem badging. Kia further offers 15-inch and 16-inch alloy wheel options for the Carens.

Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Smartstream G1.5 6MT ₹ 12.10 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT ₹ 13.50 lakh 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT ₹ 14.0 lakh Variants-wise pricing for the Kia Carens Gravity variant

The Kia Carens Gravity variant is offered with three engine options and the range starts with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, priced at the aforementioned ₹12.10 lakh. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is offered with a six-speed iMT and is priced at ₹13.50 lakh. The 1.5-litre diesel unit is priced at ₹14.0 lakh and is mated with a six-speed manual gearbox.

