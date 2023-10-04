In pics: Kia Carens X Line launched as top-of-the-line trim
Kia Carens X Line is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet.
Kia India has introduced the X Line version of the Carens. It will be sold in two variants - Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT. They are priced at ₹18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. This is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet. The new top-end trim of Carens will get exterior as well as interior changes.
For the exterior, the Carens X Line comes with an Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme with a front grille finished in piano black and a radiator grille garnish in chrome. The front calipers are in silver colour and there is an X-Line logo on the tailgate.
Apart from this, on the sides, there is a new set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black outline. Kia Carens has garnered more than 100,000 customers so far, and with the X-Line, the company hopes to expand the sales figures significantly.
The interior is finished in the dual-tone colour scheme of Splendid Sage Green and Black. There is also orange stitching that provides an up-market feel. In terms of features, Kia has added a rear seat entertainment unit to the Carens X Line. The entertainment unit can be controlled via a remote control which can be installed on the user's mobile phone.
The three-row cross between an MPV and SUV was first launched in the country in February of 2022. The India-specific product is manufactured at the company's facility in Anantpur. The starring highlight of the Kia Carens is that it is being offered with six airbags as standard across all variants.
