In pics: Kia Carens X Line launched as top-of-the-line trim

1/5

Kia India has introduced the X Line version of the Carens. It will be sold in two variants - Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT. They are priced at ₹ 18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. This is the third X Line model that Kia has launched, after the Seltos and Sonet. The new top-end trim of Carens will get exterior as well as interior changes.