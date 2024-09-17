2024 Kia Carnival bookings open. Check what has changed over older model

The bookings for the upcoming Kia Carnival have officially started at ₹2 lakh. The MPV is slated to launch on October 3, 2024. The previous-gen Carnival was pulled off showroom floors in India in 2023 and the latest gen will arrive with a comprehensive upgrade growing in features and proportions. Along with the new Carnival luxury MPV, the company will also launch the Kia EV9 electric SUV on October 3.

While the previous-gen Carnival was pulled off showroom floors in India in 2023, the latest gen Kia Carnival will arrive with a comprehensive upgrade

As committed by the company, Kia India will offer the latest generation Carnival in India. While the company showcased the Kia Carnival at the Auto Expo 2023, it was an older generation model. The outgoing Kia Carnival garnered sales of more than 14,500 units between 2020-2023.

Kia Carnival old vs new: Design

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival, which was given a facelift globally in November last year, follows Kia's latest design philosophy. In comparison to the old third-gen model, which is still sold in India till June 2023, the new Carnival boasts of more angular and boxy design language. It sports Kia's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille at the front, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlights and distinctive L-shaped LED DRLs. In India, MPV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels.

At the back, the MPV gets L-shaped LED tail lamps linked together by a LED light bar. The C-pillar features a silver chrome insert that blends well with the chrome trim carrying on at the base of the rear windscreen. Kia Carnival in India is expected to get tow colour options - Glacier White Pearl or Fusion Black. Inside, the cabin would be offered in two dual-tone themes: Navy and Misty Gray, or Tuscan and Umber.

Kia Carnival old vs new: Features

In terms of features, the Kia Carnival comes with two 12.3-inch curved screens, a standard 7-seater configuration (2+2+3), a 4-spoke steering wheel, dual electric sunroofs, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, and a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system. The second-row captain seats boast comfort of heating, ventilation, and massage functions as well as adjustable leg support. The driver seat is 12 wat powered adjustable. Besides the Kia Carnival also gets conveniences such as a powered tailgate and powered sliding rear doors as well.

The 2025 Kia Carnival offers VIP Lounge seats as optional for the top SX variant. These provide the occupants with full recline and powered footrests and headrests. (Kia )

For safety, the Carnival comes equipped with eight airbags, four disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, VSM, and parking sensors at the front, rear, and sides of the vehicle. The vehicle is also fitted with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System of features. These include lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with avoidance assist, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control among several others.

Kia Carnival old vs new: Specs

The new Kia Carnival will be powered by the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine paired with a eight speed torque converter automatic transmission as before. Delivering 196 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque, the engine produces 7 bhp less than the earlier model, while the torque has increased by 1 Nm. Power will again be delivered exclusively to the front wheels as like the outgoing model.

