Check what's new with 2024 Kia Carens

Kia has updated the Carens for 2024.
Carens is now sold in 30 variants instead of 23.
The X-Line variants now get more features such as dashcam, all window auto up & down with voice commands, and 7 seating option
There is a new Prestige (O) variant which comes with Smart keys, Push button start, and Rear LED lights
Kia has also added a 6-speed manual gearbox for the 1.5-litre diesel engine.
The Prestige +(O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT showcases the country's renowned feature, the 'Sunroof', along with LED Map lamp and room lamp.
All models now come equipped with a 180W charger, instead of previous 120W charger.
There is also a new Pewter Olive colour scheme for all variants except the X-Line