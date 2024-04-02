Check what's new with 2024 Kia Carens

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 02, 2024

Kia has updated the Carens for 2024.

Carens is now sold in 30 variants instead of 23.

The X-Line variants now get more features such as dashcam, all window auto up & down with voice commands, and 7 seating option

There is a new Prestige (O) variant which comes with Smart keys, Push button start, and Rear LED lights

Kia has also added a 6-speed manual gearbox for the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Prestige +(O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT showcases the country's renowned feature, the 'Sunroof', along with LED Map lamp and room lamp. 

All models now come equipped with a 180W charger, instead of previous 120W charger.

There is also a new Pewter Olive colour scheme for all variants except the X-Line
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here