Kia Carens Clavis deliveries commenced. Check details

The deliveries of the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis have commenced. The MPV was launched in May 2023 as a more premium version of the Kia Carens, which is also on sale currently. While The Carens is only available in the base Premium variant, the Carens Clavis is available across seven trim levels, priced between ₹11.49 lakh to ₹ 21 .50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Kia Carens Clavis is offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel unit delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm, or a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol option with 115 PS and 144 Nm. Transmission options are just as flexible, including a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, a clutchless iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

Kia Carens Clavis: Features

The interior has been improved with a new 26.62-inch panoramic display that combines the digital instrument panel and infotainment system. Furthermore, a newly designed two-spoke steering wheel featuring the offset Kia logo has been introduced. This model maintains its three-row layout, now upgraded with a one-touch electric tumble feature in the second row to provide easier access to the third row.

In addition, the second-row seats now come with sliding and reclining functions. As for features, the Clavis is outfitted with an 8-speaker Bose audio system, 64-color ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, a smart key system that enables the operation of all windows, a seat-mounted air purifier with roof-mounted vents, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a driver's seat that can be adjusted in four ways electrically, among various other enhancements.

Kia Carens Clavis: Design

Visually, the Carens Clavis takes a bolder approach compared to the more traditional design of the Carens. Drawing from Kia’s “Opposites United" design philosophy, the Clavis sports more upright styling, L-shaped LED DRLs connected by a light bar, and distinctive ‘Ice Cube’ headlamps reminiscent of Kia’s global electric vehicles. The bumpers are more sculpted, giving it an SUV-like stance.

The rear also gets a refresh with a connected LED tail-lamp layout dubbed the 'Starmap'. The Carens, on the other hand, carries a more MPV-focused design with simpler lines and softer curves. The Clavis rolls on larger 17-inch alloy wheels with a different design, while the standard Carens gets 16-inch units. A new Ivory Silver shade exclusive to the Clavis further sets it apart.

