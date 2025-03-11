John Abraham teases Mahindra Thar Roxx Black Edition. Here's what to expect

Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to come soon in a new Black Edition. Mahindra has taken to social media to publicise the latest Thar Roxx in the works in collaboration with John Abraham. In the video, John Abraham is interviewed by Pratap Bose, Design Head of Mahindra.

The celebrity also expressed his love for the black colour as he mentioned that all his vehicles in the garage are black. The car maker captioned the post “When it’s a Thar ROXX in the works for a special someone, the anticipation knows no bounds. The countdown is on."

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Black Edition updates

Expect to see a complete black out treatment inside out on the SUV. The Thar Roxx in this new avatar may get blacked out alloy wheels, blacked out interiors and blacked out bumpers. Additionally, the logos may also be blacked out. However, this list of changes is purely based on speculations and may differ from the actual car.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine options

The Thar Roxx comes in two engine options, specifically a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both of these engines come mated either with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

There are both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options available on the Thar Roxx, the 4WD is only offered with a diesel engine.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Safety

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, ensuring robust occupant protection. Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety.

Mahindra Thar Roxx has achieved a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The newly launched SUV received a score of 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant safety and 45 out of 49 for child safety. The AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx were subjected to testing by Bharat NCAP. Furthermore, both the Mahindra XUV400 and the 3XO also attained a 5-star rating in the crash test evaluations.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants and pricing

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in six unique variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Notably, the AX3L variant is solely fitted with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. In contrast, the AX5L variant also comes with a diesel engine, but it is exclusively available with an automatic transmission. The other variants are powered by petrol engines. Four-wheel drive (4WD) options commence from the MX5 variant and above, with the 4WD variants not providing a petrol engine option.

The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹23.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

