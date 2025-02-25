Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown interiors start arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown interior theme has started reaching dealerships. The new colour theme for the Thar Roxx was announced back in October 2024 after Mahindra received the feedback from the audience. From the factory, the Thar Roxx comes with an Ivory White colour scheme for the interior which tends to get dirty quite easily for a SUV that is supposed to go off-roading and tackle mud, dirt and slush. So, it makes sense why several customers wanted a darker shade of the interior. Now, that the SUV has started reaching dealerships, it is expected that the deliveries will start soon.

What are the prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at ₹12.99 lakh and go up to ₹23.09 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered in six unique variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Notably, the AX3L variant is solely fitted with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. In contrast, the AX5L variant also comes with a diesel engine, but it is exclusively available with an automatic transmission. The other variants are powered by petrol engines. Four-wheel drive (4WD) options commence from the MX5 variant and above, with the 4WD variants not providing a petrol engine option.

What are the engine options of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the Thar Roxx also comes with a 4x4 powertrain with a diesel engine.

What are the safety features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, ensuring robust occupant protection. Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety.

What is the safety rating of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx has achieved an 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The newly launched SUV received a score of 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant safety and 45 out of 49 for child safety. The AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx were subjected to testing by Bharat NCAP. Furthermore, both the Mahindra XUV400 and the 3XO also attained a 5-star rating in the crash test evaluations.

