Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon to MG Hector Blackstorm: Five special edition SUVs with all-black treatment under 30 lakh

SUVs have been ruling the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time. When it comes to these boxy, high-riding vehicles, black coloured models have been finding a bigger foothold. In the recent past, several car manufacturers in India have launched special editions of their existing SUVs. In an attempt to capitalise on the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers, these 'Black Edition' models have been gaining a stronger foothold.

The 'Black Edition' iterations of the SUVs come wearing an all-black exterior paint and interior theme. These special edition SUVs are usually cosmetically updated versions of the standard SUVs, minus any mechanical upgrade.

If you are in love with these 'Black Edition' SUVs and looking to buy one, here are five options priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh.