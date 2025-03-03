Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon to MG Hector Blackstorm: Five special edition SUVs with all-black treatment under ₹30 lakh
- Several carmakers, including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda, MG, and Jeep have launched Black Edition SUVs in India in the recent past.
SUVs have been ruling the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time. When it comes to these boxy, high-riding vehicles, black coloured models have been finding a bigger foothold. In the recent past, several car manufacturers in India have launched special editions of their existing SUVs. In an attempt to capitalise on the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers, these 'Black Edition' models have been gaining a stronger foothold.
The 'Black Edition' iterations of the SUVs come wearing an all-black exterior paint and interior theme. These special edition SUVs are usually cosmetically updated versions of the standard SUVs, minus any mechanical upgrade.
If you are in love with these 'Black Edition' SUVs and looking to buy one, here are five options priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is a dark themed special edition based on the popular SUV. Priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is reserved for the Z8 and Z8L trims. It comes wearing an all-black exterior theme as well as a blacked-out interior. Besides the black colour, the special edition SUV carries the same equipment and features as the standard model. Also, the petrol and diesel engines come with the same power and torque outputs as well.
JSW MG Motor has always been at the forefront when it comes to introducing special edition cars. The automaker launched the MG Hector Blackstorm Edition, which comes finished in a Starry-black exterior colour and replaces the chrome details with a gun-metal finish along with red accents. The all-black treatment continues inside the cabin as well. The MG Hector Blackstorm Edition is based on the second top Sharp Pro trim of the SUV and carries all the features from the standard model. Powertrain of the SUV remains the same as the regular model. The MG Hector Blackstorm Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options, is priced between ₹22.13 lakh and ₹22.56 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Safari Stealth Edition is another special edition SUV launched a few weeks ago in India wearing an all-black theme. Available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Tata Safari Stealth Edition comes priced between ₹25.75 lakh and ₹27.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the Accomplished + trim of the SUV. It was launched alongside the Safari Dark Edition, which is based on the Pure + S trim and is priced between ₹25.30 lakh and ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors launched the Stealth and Dark Edition of Harrier SUV as well. On the powertrain front, the Safari Stealth Edition carries the same engine and transmission units as the standard model.
While Tata Motors, MG, Mahindra launched their respective black themed special edition SUVs, Honda too joined the bandwagon by launching the Elevate Black Edition. The Elevate Black Edition was launched along with the Signature Black Edition. The Honda Elevate Black Edition is priced between ₹15.51 lakh and ₹16.63 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Signature Black Edition is priced between ₹15.71 lakh and ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top ZX trim, the Elevate Black Edition comes wearing Crystal Black Pearl exterior paint. Like other special edition models, there are no mechanical changes in the powertrain.
The Jeep Compass gets two black editions - Night Eagle and Blackshark. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition is based on Longitude (O) variant and higher-spec Blackshark Edition is based on Limited (O) trim. The exterior and interior of the SUV come with all-black treatment. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets partial leatherette seats, a manual IRVM, two-way electrically adjustable front seats and two airbags. Powertrain remains unchanged though. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition is priced between ₹25.18 lakh and ₹27.18 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Blackshark Edition is priced between ₹26.86 lakh and ₹28.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
