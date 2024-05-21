This Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition s built for no roads

Published May 21, 2024

Mahindra recently showcased at the Scorpio-N Adventure Edition in South Africa bringing a more rugged version of the SUV to the market 

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-spec Z8 four-wheel drive variant 

It gets a host of upgrades to make it even more capable of taking on rough terrains

The SUV gets new off-road-spec bumpers at the front and rear, which dramatically improve the approach and departure angles

The new bumpers are pre-fitted with a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights and a winch

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with larger profile all-terrain tyres

There’s also a roof rack for added utility 

The South African-spec Mahindra Scorpio-N is identical to the Indian model with the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with only the 6-speed automatic

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is priced at 644,499 rand (approx. 29.66 lakh)
