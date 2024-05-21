Mahindra recently showcased at the Scorpio-N Adventure Edition in South Africa bringing a more rugged version of the SUV to the market
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-spec Z8 four-wheel drive variant
It gets a host of upgrades to make it even more capable of taking on rough terrains
The SUV gets new off-road-spec bumpers at the front and rear, which dramatically improve the approach and departure angles
The new bumpers are pre-fitted with a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights and a winch
The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with larger profile all-terrain tyres
There’s also a roof rack for added utility
The South African-spec Mahindra Scorpio-N is identical to the Indian model with the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with only the 6-speed automatic
The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is priced at 644,499 rand (approx. ₹29.66 lakh)