Jaguar XJ220's modern interpretation surfaces online, looks suave and sleek

If you remember the Jaguar XJ220, the iconic British supercar built between 1992 and 1994 in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and loved it, it seems you have reason to cheer. Automotive design legend Ian Callum has designed a modern interpretation of the Jaguar XJ220, which looks sleek and suave in every form.

In a post on the Callum Designs Instagram page, the company revealed a teaser of the redesigned XJ220, which it describes as a modern interpretation of the iconic supercar. Callum himself designed the project, and while there's no confirmation that it will enter production, the idea can not be ruled out entirely.

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Redesigned Jaguar XJ220: What it reveals?

Details of the revamped Jaguar XJ220 remain scarce, but the single image released on social media is enough to get enthusiasts excited. The redesigned XJ220 looks sleek, with the modern lines paired with just enough DNA from the original XJ220 to make it feel like a genuine successor rather than just a simple homage to the original car. The overall silhouette, glass area, and rear vents all echo the original supercar. Even the distinctive disc-style wheels look like a contemporary reinterpretation of the XJ220's famous alloy wheels. The redesigned supercar wears a shade of Spa Silver, a nod to the original model's signature colour.

As of now, Callum Designs has dubbed the project a design study, which means there's no guarantee that it will enter production. However, what's interesting is that the company also teased that there's more to come.

Jaguar XJ220: What was it?

The Jaguar XJ220 was originally conceptualised with a V12 and AWD. The production version of the supercar was powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a rear-wheel drivetrain. The powertrain was capable of churning out 534 bhp peak power and 644 Nm of maximum torque. The original XJ220 was produced from 1992 to 1994. It was highly celebrated among the automotive enthusiasts and historians.

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