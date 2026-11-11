Jaguar Land Rover files lawsuit against BYD over Defender-like Ti7 SUV

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has filed a lawsuit against Chinese automaker BYD , alleging that the latter used technology from the Land Rover's Defender SUV in its own BYD Ti7. JLR claimed that BYD dismantled a Land Rover Defender to reverse-engineer its technology and used that in the BYD Ti7, which is a seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUV.

The lawsuit has been filed in a court in The Hague, where a preliminary ruling is expected on November 11 to determine whether BYD has a case to answer on the alleged intellectual property infringement. The court-ordered bailiffs raided BYD's offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp in the Netherlands in August and seized digital records. JLR sought to secure the records before they could potentially be destroyed. In response to this, the Chinese auto company's legal team characterised the action as a fishing expedition, arguing that an excessive number of files had been taken, while JLR's legal advisers accused BYD of obstructing the process.

The BYD Ti7 was launched in China in September 2025 under the Fang Cheng Bao brand as Bao 7, later christened as Tai 7. The SUV's design has drawn frequent comparisons with the Land Rover Defender. It comes with a boxy look, upright front end, squared wheel arches, and a rear-mounted storage compartment. It gets features that have drawn comparisons with the Defender as well.

Dimensionally, the BYD Ti7 measures 4,999 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,865 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. The China-spec SUV has five seats, while the European export version has seven seats.

Interestingly, this is not the first time JLR has pursued legal action against a Chinese automaker. Previously, the Tata Motors-owned luxury car company won a case against Jiangling Motor Corporation in 2019 over alleged copying of the Range Rover Evoque.

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