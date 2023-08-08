Is Mahindra planning a modular car inspired by Transformer? Know more

Remember Transformer movies, where robots used to transform into exotic cars and vice versa? A Turkish automotive research and development company has built a prototype of a transformer car based on a BMW 3 Series sedan. Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra, who seems to be excited seeing the video has shared it online on his Twitter account.

The video shows a red BMW sedan slowly transforming into a robot, just like we all have seen in the Transformer movies. Anand Mahindra has tagged the automaker's senior vice president and head of automotive product development, R Veluswamy in his tweet and asked if Mahindra & Mahindra's R&D too can make something like that. This tweet has fuelled the speculation that Mahindra too can make a transforming car like the Turkish R&D company. “A real-life ‘transformer’ developed & showcased by a Turkish R&D company. We should be having such fun at our R&D too!" wrote Mahindra.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar EV Concept to debut on 15th August

The video doesn't reveal if the BMW car that transformed into a robot is capable of running on the road. However, with the transformation mechanism inside the car, it is unlikely to get the engine and other key components fitted into the vehicle. But the Turkish company Letron which has built the vehicle, claims that the BMW car is fully driveable. The company has christened the car as Letron BMW E92 Real Transformers.

In another video published on Youtube, the same car is shown driving slowly. While transforming into a robot, the side panels and roof panels gradually go out and make the silhouette of a giant robot. The head of the robot comes out from a retractable part of the hood of the car. The video also reveals that the hand and fingers of the robot are movable.

First Published Date: