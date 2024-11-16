Mahindra Thar Roxx: 5 reasons why you can consider buying the five-door SUV

HT Auto
If you're looking for a reason to buy the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the SUV costs starting at 12.99 lakh ex-showroom. With its attractive starting price and modern features, the Mahindra Thar Roxx has gathered a huge interest among customers in the Indian markets. It got over 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of opening them. Listed below are some more reasons why you can think of buying the Thar Roxx:

1 Its safe

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has recently received a five-star safety rating at the Bhara New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). Apart from that, it gets six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard. On the more expensive variants, the Thar Roxx's safety kit gets upgraded with things like ADAS Level 2 with 10 features, a 360-degree view camera and auto-dimming IRVMs are available on the more expensive variants. 

2 Its powerful

There are two engine options available on the Mahindra Thar Roxx including a Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDI), mStallion with RWD and a Diesel Common Rail Direct Injection Technology - mHawk with RWD and 4x4 drivetrain options. The transmission options include a 6-speed and a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The petrol engine makes a maximum of 174 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm whereas the diesel unit churns out 172 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm.

3 It gets fancy features

The Thar Roxx comes loaded with the most sought-after features like the Panoramic Skyroof, AdrenoX connectivity, Harmann Kardon branded audio, two  10.25-inch touch screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, leatherette seats in white or mocha colour options, powered and ventilated seats, rear AC vents, a dual-tone roof, 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED lighting and the list keeps going on.

4 Its off-road ability

The Thar name tag has always been synonymous with ruggedness and off-the-road driving capabilities. The Thar Roxx also gets advanced new features to help it conquer tougher terrains. It is built on the M-Glyde platform made with high-strength steel. It gets a Watt’s-Link suspension to reduce lateral axle movement. The body roll is kept in control with the help of an Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop (AHRS) system. Apart from these, the Thar Roxx also gets technologies such as CrawlSmart and Intelliturn Assist. Furthermore, the 4x4 gets 4XPLOR terrain modes combined with an electronic locking differential to make off-roading a breeze.

5 Its road presence

The dimensions of the Thar Roxx make it something that people would definitely notice. The SUV is 4,428 mm long, 1,870 mm wide, 1923 mm high and gets a 2,850 mm wheelbase. 

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2024, 16:32 PM IST

